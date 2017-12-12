Border Patrol: Tucson smugglers arrested after tossing marijuana, fleeing from agents

Two Tucson men were arrested Sunday night after tossing bundles of marijuana and fleeing from Border Patrol agents east of Tombstone. (Source: U.S. CBP)

Tucson Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a Dodge Charger south of Pearce, Arizona but the driver fled toward Tombstone. While fleeing, the two men tossed bundles of marijuana from the car.

The suspects were arrested after attempting to flee on foot. They were identified as U.S. citizens, aged 23 to 25.

Agents recovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana, valued in excess of $100,000. The suspects and marijuana will be processed in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

