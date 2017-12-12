Glendale PD offering reward after Kellis High School damaged by bullets

Raymond S. Kellis High School was damaged after someone fired several rounds through the front windows at the entrance of the high school in November. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The shooting occurred around 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Kellis High School.

No one was at the school at the time of the incident but the property was damaged.

There is up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information call 480-WITNESS or 623-930-3000.

Asking for the public’s #Help to identify the #Shooter responsible for firing rounds at Kellis HS late night 11/29/17 causing damages to the school buildings. Up to $1000 #Cash reward for info leading to #Arrest Call 480WITNESS or 6239303000 with tips! @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/hlbgmZN39A — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 8, 2017

