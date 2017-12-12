Glendale PD offering reward after Kellis High School damaged by bullets

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Raymond S. Kellis High School was damaged after someone fired several rounds through the front windows at the entrance of the high school in November.

The shooting occurred around 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Kellis High School

No one was at the school at the time of the incident but the property was damaged.

There is up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information call 480-WITNESS or 623-930-3000.

