Valley Vista's Taylor Chavez loving every moment on the court

Taylor Chavez played her first basketball game at age 4 at the Deer Valley Recreation Center. She made one shot and believes it was from long range. That is where her basketball career began.

Of course, she was destined to play. Her mom and dad both played high school ball and mom played in junior college. She is a special athlete that can take over a game.

"Taylor is the complete player -- deep 3s, midrange, off the dribble or off a cut," said coach Rachel Matakas. "She's able to penetrate and find gaps in defenses."

The stellar senior wanted to play college ball after watching Brittney Griner in the Women's NCAA Tournament when she was with Baylor.

Chavez told me she was willing to go anywhere to play college ball.

Following her epiphany, the college scholarships started pouring it. Oregon pursued Taylor after her freshmen year and that is where she is going.

Obviously thrilled, she feels Oregon is very similar to Valley Vista. It's a squad that is up and coming but both still looked at as an underdog. Chavez doesn't mind, it fuels her.

It's just a great beginning for a 4.5 GPA student that is capable of so much. This holiday season, Chavez feels blessed that all her hard work has paid off.

