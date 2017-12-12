Glendale Fire Department offers tips for staying warm, safe for winter

With the winter season and cooler temperatures coming up, the Glendale Fire Department wants to remind homeowners to use caution when using a heater or a fireplace. Officials say that some accidents can occur because of the heating equipment.

According to Glendale Fire, recent national statistics show that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires during the months of December, January and February.

According to a recent report from the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment was involved in an estimated 56,000 reported home structure fires with associated losses of 470 deaths and 1,490 injuries.

Glendale fire officials released these following safety tips:

Fireplaces, chimneys, chimney connectors, wood and coal stoves need to be inspected annually by a professional and cleaned regularly.

A sturdy chimney screen will keep sparks from flying into the room.

Get on the roof and make sure no vines or debris are blocking the chimney opening or are in a position to catch on fire.

Space heaters need space. Keep them at least three feet from anything that can burn such as curtains, blankets, clothing and furniture.

When buying a new space heater, make sure it has the mark of an independent test lab.

When turning a heating device on or off, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

When buying heaters, look for devices with automatic shutoff features.

Fuel portable kerosene heaters in a well-ventilated area away from flames or other heat sources, and only when the device has cooled completely. Use only the type of kerosene specified by the manufacturer, and never use gasoline.

Do not burn holiday wrapping paper in the fireplace because the coating on it could cause a flash fire.

For more information on winter safety, visit glendaleaz.com.

