Mesquite's Shaylee Gonzales born to play basketball

Shaylee Gonzales was born to play basketball. She is following in her mom and dad's footsteps, who both played college basketball at Grand Canyon University.

Seeing her parents' passion for the game, Gonzales started playing when she was 5 and has been going strong ever since.

She's played on the club circuit for years and has made a named for herself.

Last year, the versatile guard averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 steals and 6.6 assists a game and led the Mesquite Wildcats to their first state title with a record of 31-1. It was a season to remember as Gonzales was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.

This year, Mesquite is loaded with talent and is ranked seventh in the nation by USA Today.

The beauty of Gonzales' game is that she lets it come to her, she doesn't force the issue.

Gonzales gets great guidance from her coach, who also happens to be her mom, Candice Gonzales.

A very interesting dynamic but her mom told me she doesn't have to yell at her daughter or ever use a harsh tone. The senior does what is needed to be done.

Gonzales is also a musician playing the piano, guitar and violin. She also has two younger brothers and sisters and they all want to be just like Gonzales.

Heading to BYU, the basketball phenom loves the support she gets from her family.

The preseason All-American holds pro aspirations, telling me she would love to play in the WNBA or overseas. The combination of her goals with well-deserving accolades is driving Gonzales to be the best player possible

