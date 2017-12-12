Cardinals safety Mathieu surprises 10 families with Christmas gifts

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised 10 families with Christmas gifts and food Monday afternoon.

Mathieu went door-to-door handing out gifts, food and signed footballs.

"I was just surprised, I was doing homework," said Tito Figueroa. "I just heard somebody coming and I was like, 'Is that Tyrann Mathieu?' I was just surprised, it was awesome."

Mathieu handed out over 1,000 dollars in gifts to some surprised and grateful kids.

"That's what it is all about, I just want these families and these kids mostly, just be able to enjoy the holidays," said Mathieu.

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson will do something similar on Tuesday, taking lucky kids to go on a shopping spree.

Tyrann Mathieu surprising 10 Phoenix families in need with Christmas gifts today. pic.twitter.com/hZyAxntICC — Tim Ring (@timringTV) December 11, 2017

Today I am surprising 10 families for Christmas. Shhhhhhh don't say nothing! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 11, 2017

