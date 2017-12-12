Border Patrol: 2 Tucson residents arrested at border on suspicion of human smuggling

Border Patrol officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle after fleeing the inspection checkpoint and crashed on I-19 near Arivaca. (Source: U.S. CBP)

Border Patrol officials say two Tucson residents have been arrested after agents found two Mexican citizens in the trunk of their vehicle.

Agents arrested the 19-year-old male driver and 18-year-old female passenger on suspicion of human smuggling after they sped away Saturday night from the Interstate 19 checkpoint near Amado.

The names of the two weren't immediately released.

That's when agents found the two Mexican residents hidden in the car's trunk - a 24-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

Authorities say the two now are being held for immigration violations.

