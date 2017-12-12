Mesa woman describes home invasion in frantic 911 call

The woman told police the man walked over to her, pushed a coffee table out of the way, and stood above her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In a newly released 911 call, a Mesa woman describes how she escaped when a stranger climbed into her third-floor apartment and confronted her.

The incident happened Nov. 14 near Main Street and Dobson Road, and the woman said the ensuing scuffle left her with some cuts and bruises.

The 33-year-old victim told the dispatcher said she was sitting on the couch, watching TV, when a man in his 20s climbed onto her third-floor balcony and entered her apartment through a sliding glass door, which was ajar.

The woman told police the man walked over to her, pushed a coffee table out of the way, and stood above her.

“He smelled like alcohol. Really bad. He got close enough to my face where I could smell the alcohol,” she told the dispatcher.

According to a police report, the woman repeatedly told the man, “Please don’t hurt me.”

“He was asking me who was in my apartment, and I told him my boyfriend was here even though I'm alone,” she to the dispatcher. “He came up and tried to put his hand over to tell me to shush.”

When the intruder left momentarily to see if anyone was in the bedroom, the woman said she bolted to the third-floor patio and tried to jump down.

“He caught me and tried to pull me back in and I was screaming,” she said. “And then he freaked out and went to the front door.”

The victim said she was “screaming louder than I've ever screamed before” and the man took off through the front door. A neighbor heard the commotion and saw a man matching the suspect’s description running from the scene, according to a police report.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s standing about 5'11" tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He had shoulder-length braided hair pulled back in a hair tie and was last seen wearing a charcoal gray shirt and light color shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device)

