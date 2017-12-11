Proposed marijuana dispensary in Tolleson brings mixed feelings

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Dec.12 at the Tolleson City Hall Complex. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tolleson City Council is holding a public hearing on a site where a proposed marijuana dispensary might be built. The site is in an empty field near McDowell Road and 85th Avenue.

It's mostly a commercial area with several businesses but nearby sits an apartment complex and a neighborhood.

With the City Council meeting looming, we went into the neighborhood to see what people thought about the dispensary going in so close to their homes.

Alicia Varela has lived nearby for the past five years and worries it might create a bad environment.

"I don't think it's a good because that will attract bad people in this area," Varela said.

There are concerns that it is within the defined 1,000-foot buffer that's supposed to be in place between a dispensary, homes, schools and churches.

We reached out to the City Council to see the exact distance between the locations but haven't heard back.

However, others like Sonya Brown say it's not a big deal.

"I don't think that kids will be allowed to be over there or buying anything. They have it on lock pretty good," she said.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Dec.12 at the Tolleson City Hall Complex at 6 p.m.

