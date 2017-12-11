'There's fire everywhere': 911 calls, body cam video released in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course

No one on the ground was hurt. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were killed in a plane crash on a golf course in Mesa. (Source: Jasmine Beals)

Police have released 911 calls and body camera video of an officer responding to the scene of a deadly plane crash in July. (Source: Mesa PD/3TV/CBS 5/Jasmine Beals)

Emergency responders have released blurred body camera video and the 911 calls that were made after a plane crash on a golf course in Mesa during the summer.

One man called dispatchers and said he was when he saw it crash onto the fairway of the 10th hole at Longbow Golf Club, which is located near McDowell Road between Recker and Higley roads, around 5 p.m. on July 17, 2017.

[ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course]

A woman called who was on the driving range and saw the plane go down.

"We were playing golf on Longbow and a plane went down," said another man to a 911 dispatcher.

He was within a few hundred feet from the crash and saw another man tried to help the two people in the crash.

[SLIDESHOW: Photos from the scene]

[PDF: Police report after plane crashes killing 2 in Mesa]

"There's fire everywhere," he said.

He went closer to the scene where he first saw passenger.

"There's a girl laying outside the plane," he said.

"Is she breathing?" the dispatcher replied.

"No, no," he said.

[RAW VIDEO: Blurred Mesa PD officer body cam video responding to plane crash]

She was later identified as 22-year-old Krista Buchanan. The body of the pilot, identified as Alan Ram, 53, was also seen outside of the plane.

According to the FAA, Ram said he had mechanical trouble and the plane wouldn't reach Falcon Field. The plane went down about a half mile from Runway 22, said Allen Kenitzer in the agency's communications office.

"He turned like he was going to try to land at Falcon Field and then he nose-dived into the field," said another 911 caller.

[RAW SOUND: 911 calls made after plane crashed onto Mesa golf course]

No one on the ground was hurt.

Falcon Field is a regional airport that pilots use to fly smaller and often older planes.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.