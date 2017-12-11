Motorcyclist, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-10

Three people, two of whom were trapped in a vehicle, are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-10 at the U.S. 60 transition.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves, it started with a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist is seriously injured,” he said.

A box truck and a passenger car were involved, as well, he said.

Fire units from both Tempe and Phoenix responded to extricate two people were trapped in their vehicle.

DPS said the wreck was blocking the HOV and No. 1 lanes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation camera at Southern Avenue showed traffic getting by the scene although there was a backup and significant slowing.

Details will be updated as they become available.

