Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again

When Crystal Smith bought her Avondale home, the first thing she wanted to do was remodel her kitchen.

"I just wanted to do some upgrades. I just hated the hideous colors all these houses came with," Smith told us as she gave us a tour of her home.

And one project Smith had in mind was replacing and installing new, granite counter tops. Her current counter tops, she says, are just old and damaged.

So, she turned to the Internet and came across an ad on Craigslist where a guy named Joe Hernandez said he could install granite countertops at a discounted rate.

If the name and picture look familiar, it's because Hernandez was profiled three months ago for taking $2,200 from a Chandler couple.

In that case, he was supposed to install granite countertops. But, when he returned, the countertops he installed were nothing but cheap Formica that didn’t even fit right.

In fact, the drawers don’t even close properly. He then never returned and disappeared with the couple’s money.

"This drawer is supposed to close and sit underneath this counter here and it won't," said Josh Pridemore, the homeowner.

Well, it looks like Hernandez is back to his old tricks.

According to Smith, she gave the unlicensed contractor $700 in cash as a 50 percent down payment to install new countertops. But, more than a month later, Smith says she hasn't seen him or her money. She says he actually did call one time looking for more money. She refused though and that’s when Hernandez pulled his disappearing act.

"This is the guy that came to your house," 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked Smith as Hernandez’ picture appeared on a complaint website.

"Without a doubt, that is definitely him," Smith replied.

So, 3 On Your Side called Hernandez. After all, Smith says she's not in the business of handing out money.

“So, what's going on with Chrystal Smith and the $700 that she gave you?" Harper asked.

"I am returning that," Hernandez replied.

When pressed on a date she could expect seeing that money, Hernandez replied, “It's in the mail, she should be having it in the mail anytime."

3 On Your Side has heard the old "check's in the mail" line countless times so we'll see if she actually gets it.

Given Hernandez' track record, Smith says she doubts she'll really get her money back.

"I guess when he meets you and he comes to your house, he makes you feel comfortable and you just can't trust him,” Smith said of Hernandez.

“You trusted him and he sold you a bag of goods?" Harper asked.

"Yes, he sure did," she replied.

According to online complaints, Hernandez travels frequently between the Phoenix area and El Paso pulling this stunt. Always make sure you hire a licensed contractor when having work done around your home.

