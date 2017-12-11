Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks againPosted: Updated:
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks
By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online. But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal?More >
Alert: Getting your Christmas tree home safely
AAA recently published a report with some surprising numbers. The motor club says 500 people were killed over the last four years due to hitting road debris and Christmas trees are considered road debris.More >
Scammers using Bitcoin to target victims
If you use Bitcoin, be cautious regarding sensitive information with your accountMore >
Home warranty company reverses decision and issues a check
With the help of 3 On Your Side, a home warranty company issues a Gilbert homeowner a $441 check to resolve a claim.More >
TECH NEWS: Cellphone addiction
More experts agree that cellphone addiction is real.More >
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
PD: Man finds parents dead in 'likely homicide / suicide incident' in Phoenix home
The Phoenix Police Department said their officers found two adults deceased inside of a home on Monday morning.More >
Mother demands answers in death of 7-year-old daughter
Sylvia Norwood remembers her 7-year-old daughter as a bright little girl who loved to have fun with her older sister.More >
No, someone did not mistake a mountain lion for a lost cat
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...More >
Death of 2-hour-old boy ruled murder, no charges filed
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
Tennyson man sentenced to life without parole in baby's death
Court officials say Roy Stephens was found guilty on three counts.More >
'There's fire everywhere': 911 calls, body cam video released in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course
Emergency responders have released blurred body camera video and the 911 calls that were made after a plane crash on a golf course in Mesa during the summer.More >
Mesa woman describes home invasion in frantic 911 call
In a newly released 911 call, a Mesa woman describes how she escaped when a stranger climbed into her third-floor apartment and confronted her.More >
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
This 6-year-old YouTuber made $11M in 2017
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >
Secret Santa tips Scottsdale diner staff $2,000
After quietly enjoying his breakfast, a secret Santa left a ginormous $2,000 tip -- and one request.More >
Former Phoenix police detective facing murder charges following death of 7-year-old daughter
A former Phoenix police detective and his wife are now facing murder charges. A grand jury just indicted Germayne and Lisa Cunningham in connection with the death of his 7-year-old daughter.More >
Mesa woman describes home invasion in frantic 911 call
In a newly released 911 call, a Mesa woman describes how she escaped when a stranger climbed into her third-floor apartment and confronted her.More >
'There's fire everywhere': 911 calls, body cam video released in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course
Emergency responders have released blurred body camera video and the 911 calls that were made after a plane crash on a golf course in Mesa during the summer.More >
Alert: Unlicensed contractor back to his old tricks again
Proposed marijuana dispensary in Tolleson brings mixed feelings
The site is in an empty field near McDowell Road and 85th Avenue.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Mother wants more info about daughter's death after indictment
Police say a 7-year-old girl's father and stepmom are responsible for her death and the girl's mother wants answers about what happened to her. (Monday, December 11, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Former Phoenix police detective facing murder charges
VIDEO: Couple found dead in Phoenix likely a murder-suicide, police say
Police believe that a couple who was found dead in Phoenix probably took their own lives. (Monday, December 11, 2017)More >
RAW SOUND: 911 calls made after plane crashed onto Mesa golf course
The Mesa Police Department has released the 911 calls that were made after a plane crashed onto a Mesa golf course last July.More >
VIDEO: Woman ripped off by unlicensed contractor who's been in the news before
A Valley woman says she gave an unlicensed contractor $700 as a down payment for new countertops but hasn't seen him since. (Monday, December 11, 2017)More >