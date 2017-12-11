PD: Man finds both parents dead inside Phoenix residence

The Phoenix Police Department said their officers found two adults deceased inside of a Phoenix-area residence Monday morning.

This incident happened before 9 a.m. near 22nd Street and Lincoln Drive.

According to police, a man came to the home to find both his parents were dead.

Police say they found a gunshot wound on one of the victims.

But the circumstances surrounding the death of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.