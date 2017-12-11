Gov. Ducey sets special election for Franks' seat

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday the dates for a special primary election and a special general election to fill the vacancy created when U.S. Rep. Trent Franks resigned after revealing that he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

Governor Ducey issued the proclamation declaring the election dates for the special election in Congressional District Eight to be held on February 27, 2018 for the primaries and the general election date is set on April 24, 2018.

Several Republicans have said they shown an interest in seeking the vacancy in the 8th Congressional District, an area of northern and western Phoenix suburbs.

Franks initially said he would leave office on Jan. 31. But after getting an ultimatum from House Speaker Paul Ryan, he announced Friday he would step aside immediately.

A former Franks aide had told The Associated Press that the congressman pressured her to carry his child and once offered her $5 million to be a surrogate mother.

Franks served eight terms in office.

