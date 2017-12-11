Monday, December 11

Motivational Monday: Mashup Workout

Wellness Coach Jacque Silvas introduces us to the Mashup workout that uses a mix of VIIT (variable intensity interval training), strength training and pilates and yoga.

Intro to a new format: MASHUP (tm) that uses the VIIT (variable intensity interval training) training - SUPER CRAZY GOOD!

VIIT variable intensity levels

MASHUP (tm) incorporates strength training, HIIT, and Mind/Body (Pilates/Yoga) moves

Always encouraging tenets of health outside of exercise

Quick sample workouts

Motivational encouraging thought for empowerment

Anti-Aging segment that refers back to exercise, staying young-minded, and eating well

For more information: www.JacqueseSilvas.com

JACS Figure on Fit

2055 S. Power Rd. Mesa, AZ 85209

Email: jacsfigureonfit@gmail.com

Phone: (602)751-2362

APS cautions against unsafe holiday lighting

Electrical safety is always important, but this is an especially dangerous time of year, when so many people are putting up holiday lights and decorations.

To learn tips, visit: https://www.aps.com/en/ourcompany/news/latestnews/Pages/safety-this-holiday-season.aspx

It's ASU Fall graduation time for students

It's that time of year, where freshly graduated students will soon be converging on the workplace. Beginning this morning at 9 a.m., approximately 7,700 online and full-immersion students will be getting their diplomas from ASU, and excited about their new adventures.

For more information: www.graduation.asu.edu/ceremonies/latest

Art of Ice Cream experience

The Art of Ice Cream Experience opened in a two-story building in downtown Scottsdale's arts district at 4224 N. Craftsman Court, just north of 3rd Avenue. The Instagrammable spaces has themes like the Banana Split Room, the Toppings Room, the Popsicle Room and the Cone or Cup Room.

Arizona locals and visitors in town this Thanksgiving weekend have a cool interactive exhibit to explore together at the new Art of Ice Cream Experience. An ideal backdrop for capturing memorable moments, the new pop-upexperience holds eight themed rooms and eye-catching elements throughout the two-storyspace. Guests choose their time slots and have up to 60 minutes to touch, taste and connect with the many textures and flavors around every corner. The Art of Ice Cream Experience covers the sensory bases and gives Instagrammers an endless array of photo opts.

From the point of entry, visitors are treated to custom art installations, bright 3D ice cream themed shapes, nostalgic elements and cool, tasty treats. Custards Palace, a boxing-ring shaped room invites guests to battle it out for their favorite serving method, Cone or Cup? A stroll down the boardwalk leads to Neapolitan Beach, and upstairs lies a Banana Split that guests can climb into for pictures alongside soft scoops of ice cream and toppings. Ice cream-loving guests can scoop up tickets online now. The new pop-up exhibit will have a soft opening Thanksgiving weekend and will be officially open to the public on December 1. A limited number of tickets will be available each day. Groups over 35 guests are welcome and must contact the office directly to reserve tickets.

The space is also available for private and corporate events and holiday parties for up to 250 guests. The Art of Ice Cream Experience is not affiliated with Museum of Ice Cream.

For tickets and more information visit: http://artoficecreamexperience.com.

Art of Ice Cream Experience

4224 N. Craftsman Court

(480) 229-6458

Open daily from 11am - 8pm

Don't skip meals, plan ahead

From one busy person to another: tips from the founder of Metro's Other Woman, a personal assistant concierge. Sarah Benken and Amanda Larson, of Metro's Other Woman, are here with how to meal prep your most important meal of the day, the Sunday before.

- Mornings are busier than ever, especially with all of the extra demand on work and life and the upcoming holidays.

- Breakfast time is always crazy because we are running out the door and doing our best not to forget anything.

- We've found too often people are skipping breakfast or popping into drive thru’s and choosing unhealthy options

- Today we will share some super easy and fun ways to keep yourself fed.

- With a little planning ahead, your weeks will be filled with breakfast options for the entire family. All of the recipes will yield enough to last for several days.

1. My favorite easy breakfast meal is Strawberries & Cream Overnight Oats!

2. Another item is Breakfast Egg Muffins. These are about 50 calories a muffin and you can stuff them with all kinds of veggies. Just bake on Sunday and reheat throughout the week.

3. Other mentions are: make ahead and freeze breakfast burritos and pancakes. Pancakes are great frozen. Make a huge batch on Sunday!

Tips:

#1) Keep a running Pinterest board for easy access to variety.

#2) Get the kids involved. If old enough, have them chopping and creating

#3) Use weekends. We love Sunday.

#4) Plan ahead.

For further information on Metro's Other Woman, please check out the website: https://www.metrosotherwoman.com/

How to handle holiday stress

This time of year, can be delightful but also stressful! Dr. Sharon Thompson helps us get through the stress of the holidays.

Deck the Halls! How to Avoid Holiday Stress.

Manage expectations yours and others.

Remember the reason for the season

o Spiritual

o Family/community

o Sharing

Do not let Martha Stewart intimidate you

Things are off the rails if:

It feels like an obligation

You are more stressed than happy

You are spending more money than you have

You are having fights or feelings are getting hurt

Plan

Make a list and check it twice

Say no to some events

Get the kids/family involved

Ask for help

Do less and enjoy more!

Try something different

Focus on giving, not getting

o Have everyone make a list of someone they want to help

o Give charitable donations

o Give hand-made holiday gifts or gifts of service

o Create gratitude journals

o Send hand written notes to everyone you are thankful for make it a family event

Make an experience the focus

o Plan a trip

o Hire private chef to cook a meal for the group

o Participate in a community service activity

o Volunteer to help others

Let someone else prepare your meal

o High-end grocery stores and restaurants take advance orders

Take time to RELAX

Do less!

Eat well

Go for a walk

Get some light in your life (shorter days and less sunlight results in depressed mood)

Go for a drive and enjoy all the holiday displays

Put on some music and dance!

For more information: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology,

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Phone: (602) 288-0777

Queen of Clean: Holiday Stains

How to Remove Candle Wax

On table linens: Scrape off what you can with a spoon. Using an ironing board, place several paper towels under the stain and a few on top and press with a warm iron. The paper towels will absorb the wax. Replace the paper towels a few times to avoid transferring stains back to the table linens.

On Hard surfaces: Use your blow dryer to heat the wax. Point the heat at the edge of the wax, heat and then pop gently sift it with a plastic putty knife, old credit card, or plastic pan scrapper.

Wipe with a little olive oil, lemon oil or almond oil to remove residue. This works on wood, plastic, walls, etc.

How to Remove Tree Sap From Fabric

With a cloth, dab Guardsman dry-cleaning fluid onto the stain; let dry. Then immerse the stain for 30 minutes in 1 cup bleach-free liquid laundry detergent with a dash of ammonia. Wash in the warmest water safe for the fabric.

How to Remove Red or White Wine From Fabric

For red wine stains, first dab with white wine (you read that right) and let it sit for 1 minute. Then, for both red and white wine stains, immerse in cool water for 30 minutes.

For difficult stains, blot on a solution of Â½ cup hydrogen peroxide and 1 teaspoon ammonia. Let stand for 2 to 3 hours and launder as usual. On carpet, blot first with a damp cloth and then blot well with a pad of paper towels to absorb all the moisture.

How to Remove Gravy, Butter, or Salad Dressing On Fabric

If the stain is still wet, pretreat and launder in warm water right away.

If the OOPS happened during dinner on table linen, simply cover the problem with baking soda or cornstarch to absorb. Prior to laundering, treat with my Miracle Spotter. Combine two parts hydrogen peroxide and 1-part DAWN Ultra dish soap. Spritz on spot and work it in, let sit 30 minutes, launder as usual. You can use this spotter on ALL laundry stains.

How to Remove Cranberry Sauce or Apple Cider From Fabric

Flush stain with cool water. Mix one tablespoon of white vinegar and 1/2 teaspoon of liquid laundry detergent with one quart of cool water. Soak in this solution for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. If the stain remains, sponge the stain with rubbing alcohol and rinse thoroughly. Launder, using chlorine bleach, if safe for the fabric, otherwise use non-chlorine bleach.

Lipstick Marks

You're kissing everyone hello and then OOPS! Place clothing, stain-side down, on top of paper towels. Pour rubbing alcohol onto a clean white cloth, then dab and blot the back of the affected area until the stain comes through the material. Blot until the lipstick is gone.

After guests go: If any of the stain remains, use a prewash spray or stick, or rub liquid laundry detergent into the area, then wash. Check the stain before putting the garment in the dryer (heat may set the stain); repeat if necessary.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Holistic and wellness gift ideas

You may have seen some products touting the title "wellness." Dr. Ed LaMadrid shows us the products that actually work - and HOW they work!

Aromatherapy uses plant materials and aromatic plant oils, including essential oils for improving psychological or physical well-being.

o Essential Oil Diffuser

o Aroma Necklace (Retail $34.95) www.earthboundtrading.com

o Personal Aromatherapy Pens (Retail $60.00) www.mykinin.com

Salt Lamps made from Himalayan salt have been reported to have the following benefits:

o Air purification

o Reduction of electromagnetic radiation

o Ease asthma and allergy symptoms

o Reduce anxiety & improve sleep

Revolution Tea: First company to produce single-serving full-leaf premium tea bags, Revolution has over a decade of experience sourcing ingredients from experts and estates in more than 19 countries. Check out the Orange Chocolate Green tea!! www.revolutiontea.com

50 Ways to a Better You Cards: Pick a card for wellness tips. (Retail $19.95) www.deckopedia.com

Theracane: Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles - even in the middle of your back! (Retail- $39.95). www.theracane.com

Mini-Thumper: The Mini Pro is a professional strength massager in a personal, portable size. (Retail $215.00) www.thumpermassager.com

For more information: www.edlamadrid.com

How the cast of Star Wars keeps a secret

Star Wars is hitting theatres this weekend, and all week, we're celebrating with behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive interviews. Tara joins us with how the cast of the big movie kept all the Star Wars secrets from their friends and families.

For more information on StarWars: The Last Jedi, visit: http://www.starwars.com/the-last-jedi/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Most popular toys for girls: Squish This!

They're the toys making waves on social, and definitely trending big. We're with the Toy Insider this morning revealing the hottest toys for girls, and why kids are so into "squishing" things.

Smooshy Mushy (RedwoodVentures)

Smooshy Mushy is part of the newest collectible craze, full of exciting, super squishy, slow-rise surprises.

Kids can unwrap the container to find out which scented Smooshy Mushy squishy surprise is inside.

Every pet has a Bestie, AKA a bonus tiny squishy. Sets also come with a "what's your smooshy name?" game, a nametag, mini container, stickers, and a collectible poster.

Kids can collect 24 food-themed Smooshy Mushy Pets to discover, squish, and trade with their friends. New characters coming next year!

Age: 5+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: Walmart

Soft'N Slo Squishies (ORB Factory)

Super squeezable and collectible, Soft'n Slo Squishies are based on the latest trend from Japan as a slow-rising and soft collectible.

They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and produce a fun transformation that's different every time.

If kids are lucky they may even find the secret limited edition Soft'n Slo Squishies with a special holographic seal.

Soft'n Slo Squishies Sweet Shop features favorite high-end bakery products, including slices of cake, cinnamon buns, ice cream cones, and super squishy s'mores.

Soft N Slow Squishies Gross Desserts features bakery favorites with a few gross surprises, like eyeballs and bugs.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $5.99-$14.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

SLIMYGLOOP MIX'ems (Horizon Group USA)

This slime kit comes with a ready-made container of SlimyGloop and themed add-ins like beads, miniature figurines, glitter, pom poms, googly eyes, and more, that kids can mix together with the slime.

Comes in a variety of themes, like dragon, unicorn, mermaid, gross, galaxy, confetti.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $4.99-$6.99

Available: Michael's, Target, Walmart

Make Your Own Squishy Like Slime by Compound Kings (WeCool)

Make some DIY sparkly, super-stretchy, squishy slime! Mix glitter and powder, add water and shake to create oodles of squishy fun.

Mixing tray/spoon, 4 storage containers, 8 compound powder packs and 9 glitter packs included.

Just add water. No glue required.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $14.99

Available: Amazon, Michaels

Splatoon Splattershot Blaster (Jakks Pacific)

Kids can bring the fun of Nintendo's Splatoon video game to life with the all new Splatoon Splattershot Blaster.

Each Splattershot Blaster can fire the water-based slimy compound up to 30 feet away.

Set includes a pair of Inkling Goggles and two compounds, good for up to 100 shots (50 shots each).

Age: 8+

MSRP: $29.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart

For more information: www.thetoyinsider.com

Valley baker competes on Food Network 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

Julia Perugini sells cookies, cupcakes and cakes right here in Arizona. Tonight, you can see her on Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

For more information: www.cookiesbyjulia.com