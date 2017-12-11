ASU basketball jumps into top 5 in AP poll following Sunday's win

Arizona State forward Romello White (23) and guard Shannon Evans II (11) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Arizona State defeated Kansas 95-85. (Source: AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Fresh off their huge win against the Kansas Jayhawks, the ASU Sun Devils are in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll for the first time since 1981.

[RELATED: No. 16 Arizona State upset No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence]

A 9-0 start has Bobby Hurley's team ranked 5th in the country.

The Sun Devils defeated Kansas 95-85 Sunday for their first win over a non-conference top-5 team on the road in school history.

It was a Superb day for the senior backcourt of Tra Holder and Shannon Evans Sunday. Holder had 29 points while Evans had 22 points.

[SPECIAL SECTION: College sports]

[RELATED: Sun Devils return to Top 25 for the first time since 2009]

The Sun Devils are one of the only four teams that remain undefeated this season. ASU men's basketball are 9-0 for the first time since 1974.

In other polls, ESPN Power Rankings have ASU number one in the country this week. while the CBS Sports Power Rankings have ASU number 2 in the country.

The Sun Devils host Vanderbilt in Tempe on Sunday.

New AP top 10

1. Villanova

2. Michigan State

3. Wichita State

4. Duke

5. Arizona State

6. Miami

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Texas A&M

10. Xavier — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 11, 2017

AP POLL ALERT: Villanova leapfrogs Michigan St. for top spot in men’s AP Top 25; major shuffles include Arizona St. at 5. Full poll: https://t.co/oRF28q38m3 pic.twitter.com/SOwionrMat — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 11, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.