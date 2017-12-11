ASU basketball jumps into top 5 in AP poll following Sunday's win

ASU basketball jumps into top 5 in AP poll following Sunday's winPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Man finds both parents dead inside Phoenix residence
PD: Man finds both parents dead inside Phoenix residence
The Phoenix Police Department said their officers found two adults deceased inside of a home on Monday morning.More >
The Phoenix Police Department said their officers found two adults deceased inside of a home on Monday morning.More >
Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits light pole in Phoenix
PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits light pole in Phoenix
Police said she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.More >
Police said she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.More >
Missouri man allegedly killed toddler who wouldn't put on pajamas
Missouri man allegedly killed toddler who wouldn't put on pajamas
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.More >
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.More >
Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about their family drama
Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about their family drama
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
Death of 2-hour-old boy ruled murder, no charges filed
Death of 2-hour-old boy ruled murder, no charges filed
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
2 women steal cigarettes from Phoenix convenience store
2 women steal cigarettes from Phoenix convenience store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two women who stole packs of cigarettes and assaulted a man at a Phoenix convenience store.More >
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two women who stole packs of cigarettes and assaulted a man at a Phoenix convenience store.More >
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
YouTube prankster 'cements' his head inside a microwave, almost dies
YouTube prankster 'cements' his head inside a microwave, almost dies
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix
Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix
Police said the man pretended to be a customer before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.More >
Police said the man pretended to be a customer before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Pregnant woman identified in deadly crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: Pregnant woman identified in deadly crash in Phoenix
Police have released the identity of the pregnant woman who was killed in a crash. (Sunday, December 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: PD: 2 people found dead inside Phoenix house
VIDEO: PD: 2 people found dead inside Phoenix house
Phoenix police officers have found two adults deceased inside of a Phoenix-area residence.More >
Phoenix police officers have found two adults deceased inside of a Phoenix-area residence.More >
VIDEO: Pregnant woman killed in Phoenix crash
VIDEO: Pregnant woman killed in Phoenix crash
A pregnant woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ARF2gUMore >
A pregnant woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ARF2gUMore >
RAW VIDEO: 2 women steal cigarettes from Circle K in Phoenix
RAW VIDEO: 2 women steal cigarettes from Circle K in Phoenix
A couple of women took cigarettes from a convenience store in Phoenix without paying and are still on the run. (Sunday, December 10, 2017)More >
A couple of women took cigarettes from a convenience store in Phoenix without paying and are still on the run. (Sunday, December 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: FBI seeks information on Phoenix robbery suspects
VIDEO: FBI seeks information on Phoenix robbery suspects
The FBI is seeking information on three Phoenix bank robbery suspects.More >
The FBI is seeking information on three Phoenix bank robbery suspects.More >