FBI: $10,000 reward for 3 Phoenix bank robbery suspects

During the robberies, the suspects threatened bank employees and customers with revolver-style handguns and demanded money from the staff. At least one shot was fired during each robbery. (Source: FBI)

The FBI is seeking information on three men suspected of robbing various Phoenix bans starting in October. (Source: FBI)

Desert Schools Federal Credit Union is offering up to $10,000 for original information leading to the conviction of the suspects responsible for these robberies.

The robberies occurred on the following dates and locations:

Oct. 27, 2017, First Bank, 1849 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix

Nov. 24, 2017, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, 406 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix

Dec. 1, 2017, Arizona Federal Credit Union, 5485 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale

The suspects are described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 foot 8 to 6 foot and average build. They are known to wear hooded sweatshirts and bandanas over their faces.

During the robberies, the suspects threatened bank employees and customers with revolver-style handguns and demanded money from the staff. At least one shot was fired during each robbery.

Subjects are considered armed and dangerous and the investigation is ongoing regarding the subjects and vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

