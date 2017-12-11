Mexican prison escapee arrested in Arizona by Border Patrol agents

A Mexican prison escapee from Sonora, Mexico was found and arrested near Douglas, Arizona by United States Border Patrol agents. (Source: U.S. CBP)

A Mexican prison escapee from Sonora, Mexico was found and arrested near Douglas, Arizona by United States Border Patrol agents.

Larry Palomarez-Chavez, 39, was found by Douglas Station agents patrolling east of Douglas Thursday. He was with a group of five other Mexican nationals who illegally entered the U.S.

A records check during processing revealed Palomarez-Chavez had a criminal history including kidnapping and an active warrant for escaping from a Mexican prison in November.

He was transferred over to Mexican authorities in Nogales after being processed for immigration violations.

The five Mexican nationals arrested with Palomarez-Chavez are being processed for immigration violations in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

