Phoenix-area bikers give back with Christmas Angel program

This group of bikers has taken part in Christmas Angel, a program sponsored by Arizona's Family, every year for the last 11 years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of Phoenix-area bikers teamed up to make sure underprivileged kids get something under the Christmas tree this year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of Phoenix-area bikers teamed up to make sure underprivileged kids get something under the Christmas tree this year.

More than 300 people gathered at the Mesa Riverview Walmart on Sunday to pick out "Christmas Angel Tags" for kids. Each tag has a child's name and what they're hoping for this holiday season.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3TV's Christmas Angel]

This group of bikers has taken part in Christmas Angel, a program sponsored by Arizona's Family, every year for the last 11 years.

They have made sure that the kids who may not get a gift, have something waiting for them to open.

"We love our community," said Kurt Kronemeyer. "We like to take care of the kids in need and help other organizations out."

Last year, almost 300 tags were picked and $33,000 was spent.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.