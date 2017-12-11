Chandler FD: 1 person ejected, 6 others hurt in crash

Several people were hurt, including one person who was ejected, after a collision in Chandler Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. (Source: AP Images)

Blas Minor with the Chandler Fire, Health and Medical Department said firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash involving seven patients near Hartford Street and Ray Road.

One of the patients was ejected from the back of a pickup truck and was transported to a local trauma center.

Minor said six other patients were evaluated on scene and one of the patients was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center.

The condition of the two patients transported is currently unknown. The crash is currently under investigation.

