Mayors of Phoenix and Tucson speak at citizenship event

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild were among the speakers at the national Cities for Citizenship Municipal gathering.

Sunday's event at the Phoenix Convention Center was attended by about 1,000 people.

It encouraged cities nationwide to launch, expand and invest in citizenship programs.

The Cities for Citizenship gathering in downtown Phoenix took place just ahead of the National Immigration Integration Conference, which is the nation's largest gathering of immigrants and refugee rights advocates.

