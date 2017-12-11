Arizona man accused of impersonating doctor gets 8-year term

A man accused of impersonating a doctor and operating illegal Botox and laser clinics in the Phoenix-metro area was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Craig Allen Scherf previously pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and artifices and illegal control of an enterprise.

State prosecutors say Scherf misrepresented to victims that he was a doctor licensed to perform cosmetic injections and laser treatments.

They say Scherf was able to purchase the drugs Juvederm and Botox from the manufacturer by illegally using the identity of a licensed physician.

Scherf will be required to pay restitution to his victims. Restitution will be determined by the court at a later date.

