Volunteers in Chandler wrap presents for kids with cancer

Volunteers wrapped gifts for children battling cancer on Sunday in Chandler.

More than 100 adults and children came together for the good cause at Children's Cancer Network.

One of those kids who helped was 10-year-old Olivia Baumgardner.

"It feels really good. I'm almost 5 years off and it feels very good to be giving back for what I was going through and stuff," she said.

Olivia's mom, Gretchen Baumgardner, says the Children's Cancer Network was there for her family.

We became part of Children's Cancer Network when she was in the hospital and they did a lot for us and ever since she's been healthy we try to give back to other families," Baumgardner said.

Patti Luttrell started the Children's Cancer Network.

She says families going through this ordeal can fill out a wishlist and some secret Santas will fulfill those wishes.

"Pillows, we have a table and chairs for one family, we have a stove for another family," Luttrell said. "There's nothing more special than being able to help make a special holiday for so many families."

Of course, you can't forget about the toys.

"They get to identify age-appropriate toys and clothing their children may want or need and any household items they need," Luttrell said.

Next week, the gifts will be dispersed and new relationships will be forged.

"The nicest thing is the sense of hope and connection between all the families, it's wonderful," Luttrell said.

"Families know they're not alone, that they have someone to talk to, that they can go and meet with other families that have been through the same thing," Baumgardner said.

