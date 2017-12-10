Arizona firefighters help battle California wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

With so many fires burning, California has reached out to other states for help and Arizona has answered the call. 

“First couple of days, it was smoky. There was no one around, it kinda seemed like a ghost town,” said Arizona firefighter Walter Rosas.

When you think of Southern California, you usually think sunshine, palm trees and beaches, not ghost towns. But Rosas says these wildfires have turned some areas into just that. 

“We've seen quite a few houses burnt down and that's really sad,” he said.

Rosas works with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire and is one of 153 firefighters from across Arizona sent to help battle the fires sweeping the state. 

“You know just having a wildfire go across a community, it's sad anytime we lose a structure on a fire. It's a loss, we consider that a loss. We do everything to try and protect structure and property out here for the community,” Rosas said.

So far, the fires have destroyed more than 700 structures. Rosas, who battling the Lilac fire, says they are working hard to make progress.

“Usually we're up at 5 in the morning, usually back at camp any time from 8 to 10 p.m.,” said Rosas. 

He says there are signs in the sky showing progress is finally being made. 

“We can actually start seeing the stars at night so that's a good sign,” said Rosas.

Rosas says the winds turned in their favor Sunday and they were able to make good progress.

