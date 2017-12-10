Arizona firefighters help battle California wildfires

Rosas says the winds turned in their favor Sunday and they were able to make good progress. (Source: AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire)

Rosas, who battling the Lilac fire, says they are working hard to make progress. (Source: AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire)

So far, the fires have destroyed more than 700 structures. (Source: AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire)

Rosas works with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire and is one of 153 firefighters from across Arizona sent to help battle the fires sweeping the state. (Source: AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire)

With so many fires burning, California has reached out to other states for help and Arizona has answered the call.

“First couple of days, it was smoky. There was no one around, it kinda seemed like a ghost town,” said Arizona firefighter Walter Rosas.

When you think of Southern California, you usually think sunshine, palm trees and beaches, not ghost towns. But Rosas says these wildfires have turned some areas into just that.

[RELATED: Arizona woman worried about family living near SoCal wildfire]

“We've seen quite a few houses burnt down and that's really sad,” he said.

Rosas works with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire and is one of 153 firefighters from across Arizona sent to help battle the fires sweeping the state.

[RELATED: More than 100 Arizona firefighters sent to battle wildfires in southern California]

“You know just having a wildfire go across a community, it's sad anytime we lose a structure on a fire. It's a loss, we consider that a loss. We do everything to try and protect structure and property out here for the community,” Rosas said.

[VIDEO: Crews fight Sunday flames]

So far, the fires have destroyed more than 700 structures. Rosas, who battling the Lilac fire, says they are working hard to make progress.

“Usually we're up at 5 in the morning, usually back at camp any time from 8 to 10 p.m.,” said Rosas.

[RELATED: Peoria Fire-Medical sends crew to help battle California wildfires]

He says there are signs in the sky showing progress is finally being made.

“We can actually start seeing the stars at night so that's a good sign,” said Rosas.

[SLIDESHOW: California wildfires are seen from International Space Station]

Rosas says the winds turned in their favor Sunday and they were able to make good progress.

More stories on California fires

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.