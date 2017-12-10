Arizona firefighters help battle California wildfires

Arizona firefighters help battle California wildfiresPosted: Updated:
PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits light pole in Phoenix
Police said she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.More >
Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
Jimmy Kimmel's wife opens up about their family drama
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
2 women steal cigarettes from Phoenix convenience store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two women who stole packs of cigarettes and assaulted a man at a Phoenix convenience store.More >
Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix
Police said the man pretended to be a customer before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
YouTube prankster 'cements' his head inside a microwave, almost dies
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Phoenix man, former priest convicted of murdering Texas woman in 1960
A former priest was convicted Thursday of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Gun maker's exploding rifle leaves trail of injured hunters
Trump rails against news media after reporting corrections
President Donald Trump is again railing against the news media, calling them a "stain on America." In a tweet Sunday, Trump blasts the lack of attention over what he describes as "false and defamatory stories" by the "Fake News Media."More >
Volunteers in Chandler wrap presents for kids with cancer
Volunteers wrapped gifts for children battling cancer on Sunday in Chandler.More >
Arizona firefighters help battle California wildfires
Arizona firefighter Walter Rosas said the wildfires have turned some areas of Southern California into ghost towns.More >
2 women steal cigarettes from Phoenix convenience store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding two women who stole packs of cigarettes and assaulted a man at a Phoenix convenience store.More >
Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix
Police said the man pretended to be a customer before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Pregnant woman killed in Phoenix crash
A pregnant woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ARF2gUMore >
VIDEO: Pregnant woman identified in deadly crash in Phoenix
Police have released the identity of the pregnant woman who was killed in a crash. (Sunday, December 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: More warm and dry conditions expected to Phoenix
The warmer-than-usual temperatures will stick around for the beginning of the workweek with plenty of sunshine. (Sunday, December 10, 2017)More >