2 women steal cigarettes from Phoenix convenience store

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. (Source: Silent Witness)

This is a picture of the second suspect. (Source: Silent Witness)

This is a picture of the first suspect. (Source: Silent Witness)

These two women stole cigarettes from a Phoenix Circle K, police said. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two women who stole packs of cigarettes and assaulted a man at a Phoenix convenience store.

The pair walked behind the counter at the Circle K at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road and started putting multiple packs of cigarettes into a bag around 1 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Once they're done, they start to leave but a man blocks their path. There's a little skirmish and police said the suspects slapped and kicked him.

They then fled the store and were last seen running south.

The first woman is described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 lbs. and was wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, black pants and a blue hat.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, around 25 years old, 5 foot 3, 120 lbs and was wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants and a black and red hat.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.