Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix
Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits light pole in Phoenix
Police said she was seven months pregnant and the baby did not survive.More >
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
Injured man pulled from wreckage after bad crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Saturday as he helped pull a man from the wreckage of a serious accident. The two-car crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Central and Northern avenues.More >
6-year-old YouTube star makes $11 million a year
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >
KKK one of several symbols scratched into cars at Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix police are investigating after several cars were vandalized at a Valley apartment complex.More >
Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >
YouTube prankster 'cements' his head inside a microwave, almost dies
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
Phoenix restaurant broken into twice in one week
Employees of Guacamoles Fresh Mexican Grill say the restaurant was broken into twice in one week.More >
Family raises reward for tips to solve Tempe murder
Tempe Police are renewing their call for tips related to an unsolved murder after the victim’s family was able to raise the reward for information that can lead to an arrest.More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Pregnant woman killed in Phoenix crash
A pregnant woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2ARF2gUMore >
Police officer helps fire crews as he pulls a man from accident wreckage
A man got a helping hand from a Phoenix police officer after a bad wreck near Central and Northern avenues.More >
VIDEO: Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
In the newly released body camera footage, it shows the last moments of the life of Daniel Shaver before he was shot and killed by former Mesa police officer Mitch Brailsford back in January 2016.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman killed, man hurt following crash in Phoenix
A woman has died and a man is hurt following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
VIDEO: Police look for suspects who carved KKK into cars
Police are looking for suspects who carved KKK into cars at a Phoenix apartment complex.More >
