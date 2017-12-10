Man robs Metro PCS store at gunpoint in Phoenix

Police say he has a tattoo on his wrist and neck. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are looking for a man who they said held up a cell phone store in Phoenix.

It happened at the Metro PCS store on 19th Avenue near Peoria Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Police said the man pretended to be a customer before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The crime was caught on camera.

"The quality of this video is amazing," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness. "You can see the tattoo on his wrist, on the back of his neck. It looks like there's something on his stomach and when people see this they're easily going to be able to identify him and that's what we're counting on."

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 25 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 170 lbs. with a tattoo of a smiley face on his right wrist and a tattoo of a pair of eyes on the back of his neck.

A reward for information leading to his arrest is up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

