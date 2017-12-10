Hundreds of Santas run for charity in Glendale

Hundreds of Santas came out for a charity run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of people were in the holiday spirit and got some exercise all while helping a good cause.

They participated in the fifth annual AZ Santa Run, which was held in Glendale Saturday morning.

More than 250 runners, dressed up like Santa, took part in the 5K charity event.

It was held at Victory Lane Sports Complex in Glendale.

Proceeds will benefit children with special needs who want to play baseball.

One of the biggest sponsors is AZ Youth Leadership Forum, which helps students and transitioning young adults with disabilities.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.