Phoenix area teen sets sights on Olympic gold in cycling

Kayla has been chosen to race in Berlin, Germany in January. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

She uses a road in Scottsdale to train for indoor track racing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kayla Hankins is training to be in the Olympics. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley teen has her eyes on the prize. Kayla Hankins, 14, wants gold at the Olympics.

She uses a road in Scottsdale to train for indoor track racing.

"It's pretty much this giant oval. You've probably seen it in the Olympics," Kayla said. "It's pretty steep. It's like riding on wall in a circle."

She races anywhere between 25 and 40 miles per hour. She's already a national champion.

"Everything Kayla goes after, it's always 100 percent," said Eric Hankins, Kayla's dad. "I go on her easy recovery days. If she has an easy ride, we call it the daddy-daughter ride."

When it's not an easy ride, he's still there.

"He usually follows me in the car, which is helpful because I've needed water, flats, anything, if you get tired and want to stop," Kayla said.

Even a nasty crash a couple of years ago didn't stop her for long.

"I broke my jaw and teeth. I had road rash everywhere and you could see my bone," Kayla said. "I had to take nine months off the bike."

But she's back with plans to chase her Olympic dreams on the international stage.

"Going across to Europe and bike racing is like moving from crawling to walking," Kayla said.

"Every once and a while she challenges me to a sprint, and I haven't been able to beat her in three to four years," Eric said.

Kayla has been chosen to race in Berlin, Germany in January.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.