Kid Friendly Holiday Recipes

Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Mini Muffins

Ingredients include:

2 cups white whole wheat flour or gluten-free flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 ½ tbsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 large egg whites, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup molasses

3 tbsp baking stevia OR ¾ tsp liquid stevia OR 6 tbsp pure maple syrup/ honey/agave (if using one of the following, reduced milk to 6 tbsp)

½ cup + 2 tbsp nonfat milk

¼ cup miniature chocolate chips, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 32 mini muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, spices, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together coconut oil, egg whites, vanilla, greek yogurt, molasses, and stevia. Alternate between adding the flour mixture and milk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture, and stirring just until incorporated. Gently fold in 3 tbsp chocolate chips. Divide the batter into the muffin cups, and press remaining chocolate chips into the tops. Bake for 11-14 minutes or until the tops are firm to the touch. If you prefer, this recipe yields 12 standard sized muffins. The baking temperature remains the same. Begin checking on muffins after about 15 minutes. The muffins will be done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the tops feel firm to the touch.

Fruit Christmas Tree

You will need:

1 apple

1 large carrot stick

Toothpicks

Cookie cutters (such as gingerbread-man shaped and a star shaped cutters)

Assorted fruits– grapes, blueberries, strawberries, kiwis, clementines, dried cranberries, pineapple, & melon

Instructions:

Step 1- Take an apple and cut ½- 1 inch off the top horizontally so the apple lays flat on a plate. On the other end of the apple, carve a hole to fit a large carrot stick. Place the carrot inside the hole with the thin end pointing up. If there’s extra room, stuff the hole with blueberries to secure. Further secure the carrot by placing toothpicks through the apple into the carrot.

Step 2: Place toothpicks into the apple base and carrot, cutting the toothpicks with scissors to create several different lengths. Using cookie cutters, create various shapes out of the melon slices and pineapple. Prepare other fruits such as kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, and clementines. Attach one piece of fruit to each toothpick. Continue adding fruit to build the tree as dense as you wish.

Step 3: Cut a star out of melon or pineapple (use a cookie cutter or knife to free hand it). Place it at the very top of the tree.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.