Kid Friendly Holiday Recipes

Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits wall in Phoenix
A pregnant woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Injured man pulled from wreckage after bad crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Saturday as he helped pull a man from the wreckage of a serious accident. The two-car crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Central and Northern avenues.More >
KKK one of several symbols scratched into cars at Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix police are investigating after several cars were vandalized at a Valley apartment complex.More >
Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >
6-year-old YouTube star makes $11 million a year
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >
Phoenix restaurant broken into twice in one week
Employees of Guacamoles Fresh Mexican Grill say the restaurant was broken into twice in one week.More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Family raises reward for tips to solve Tempe murder
Tempe Police are renewing their call for tips related to an unsolved murder after the victim’s family was able to raise the reward for information that can lead to an arrest.More >
Holiday recipes from Arizona's FamilyMore>>
Arizona's Family holiday recipe book - Table of contents
From soups to side dishes, appetizers to desserts and, of course, a drink or two, check out these fantastic holiday recipes -- from our family to yours!More >
Recipes from 'Good Morning Arizona'
Check out recipes featured on "Good Morning Arizona."More >
Recipes from 'Your Life Arizona'
Check out some of the amazing recipes featured on "Your Life Arizona."More >
Slideshow: How to cook a turkey
Want to know how to cook a turkey? Confused on a few steps? Don’t worry! Check out our slideshow with help from Allrecipes.com.More >
Turkey Cooking Guide: How to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving bird
How long should I cook a turkey? What should its internal temperature be? We have those answer and everything else you need to know to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving feast.More >
Frequently Asked Questions about Thanksgiving
Got questions about Thanksgiving? We’ve got answers. Here are some tips from Allrecipes.com.More >
