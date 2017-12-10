Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU Season Awards and Hoops Talk

Grab your tux, it's time for the annual Speak of the Devils Season Awards Spectacular.

But before handing out the hardware, a little something different.

Following a look at the latest news (4:25), we talk with ASU basketball analyst Kyle Dodd about the Sun Devils' remarkable run to No. 5 in the new Top 25 (27:07).

Then we head to the red carpet, as we honor the best (and worst) of the plays, moment, and players from the 2017 season (Part I - 47:57, Part II - 1:15:19).

During intermission, we talk with ASU LB Christian Sam to get his thoughts on getting snubbed by the conference awards, his dominant season, and whether he'll leave early for the NFL (1:08:40).

Finally, we are joined by Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com to give us a preview at what to expect when the early signing period opens on Dec. 20 and what ASU will do with their newly open defensive coordinator position. (1:33:06)

