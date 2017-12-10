Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9Posted: Updated:
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com.
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.
AAA Arizona
1-800-AAA-HELP
https://www.facebook.com/AAAArizona.
Mane Attraction Salon
3156 E Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-956-2996
LIDS Sports Group
Lids.com
Cactus Flower Florists
www.CactusFlower.com
Tel: 480-483-9200
Five Valley retail locations:
• Scottsdale, 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd. (Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard)
• Glendale, 20211 N. 67th Ave. (67th Avenue and Loop 101)
• Phoenix, 4700 N. Central Ave. (north of Highland Ave.)
• Chandler, 2040 S. Alma School Rd., Suite #20 (Alma School and Germann roads)
• Carefree, 36889 N. Tom Darlington Rd. (Tom Darlington Road and Bloody Basin)
The Ddhaba
1872 East apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone 480 557 8800
Camp Social
6107 N. 7th St.
480-750-0506
Travel gift ideas:
All items can be found on these sites
Magellan’s - www.magellans.com
Amazon - www.amazon.com
PacSafe - www.pacsafe.com
Rosanne Coloccia
Preferred Travel Services
602-602-9300
www.preferredtravelservices.com
2141 E Camelback Rd, Suite 240
Kona Grill, www.konagrill.com
Himalayas Salt Lamps & More
240 W Main St (east of Country Club)
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-570-9248