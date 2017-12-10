Saturday, December 9

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com.

The Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

AAA Arizona

1-800-AAA-HELP

https://www.facebook.com/AAAArizona.

Mane Attraction Salon

3156 E Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-956-2996

www.maneattractionsalon.com.

LIDS Sports Group

Lids.com

Cactus Flower Florists

www.CactusFlower.com

Tel: 480-483-9200

Five Valley retail locations:

• Scottsdale, 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd. (Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard)

• Glendale, 20211 N. 67th Ave. (67th Avenue and Loop 101)

• Phoenix, 4700 N. Central Ave. (north of Highland Ave.)

• Chandler, 2040 S. Alma School Rd., Suite #20 (Alma School and Germann roads)

• Carefree, 36889 N. Tom Darlington Rd. (Tom Darlington Road and Bloody Basin)

The Ddhaba

1872 East apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone 480 557 8800

www.the-dhaba.com

Camp Social

6107 N. 7th St.

480-750-0506

www.campsocial.com.

Travel gift ideas:

All items can be found on these sites

Magellan’s - www.magellans.com

Amazon - www.amazon.com

PacSafe - www.pacsafe.com

Rosanne Coloccia

Preferred Travel Services

602-602-9300

www.preferredtravelservices.com

2141 E Camelback Rd, Suite 240

Kona Grill, www.konagrill.com

Himalayas Salt Lamps & More

240 W Main St (east of Country Club)

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-570-9248

www.TheSaltLady.com