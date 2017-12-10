PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits wall in Phoenix

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near 20th Drive and Thomas Road.

Witnesses tell police that the female driver drove from the curb lane behind a truck and collided with a pedestrian gathering structure separating eastbound and westbound lanes.

Police say the woman was 7 months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

According to police, a male passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, Thomas Road is closed between 19th and 23rd avenues.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Serious injury crash has restricted Thomas Rd in both directions between 19-23 Avenues. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/WoEL2HCpfc — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) December 10, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.