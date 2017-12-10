PD: Pregnant woman killed after car hits wall in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near 20th Drive and Thomas Road

Witnesses tell police that the female driver drove from the curb lane behind a truck and collided with a pedestrian gathering structure separating eastbound and westbound lanes. 

Police say the woman was 7 months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

According to police, a male passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, Thomas Road is closed between 19th and 23rd avenues.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.