KKK one of several symbols scratched into cars at Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police are investigating after suspects vandalized at least nine cars at a Valley apartment complex.

Two of the cars appeared to have KKK scratched onto the hoods at the Silver Creek Apartments near 43rd and Peoria avenues in Phoenix.

Alize Cordasco was in the middle of moving out when she noticed the damage.

"The racial connections; it's sickening," she said. "Luckily, it didn't happen to me."

AZ Family was there as one man discovered the damage to his car. The "f" word was scratched onto his hood.

"Oh man, that's messed up," he said. He thinks it'll cost him at least $300 to fix.

Another car owner is extremely frustrated, especially since she just bought her new car last week.

The letter "A" was etched onto her hood and she's hoping insurance will pay for the damage.

"Yes, very mad, absolutely," she said. "I can't believe someone that evil can do something like this."

Police believe the damage was done sometime between 4 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

No arrests have been made but police are looking for suspects.

