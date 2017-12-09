Family raises reward for tips to solve Tempe murderPosted: Updated:
Injured man pulled from wreckage after bad crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Saturday as he helped pull a man from the wreckage of a serious accident. The two-car crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Central and Northern avenues.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >
Video: Middle school boy breaks down in tears after being bullied
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 2
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper
Medical investigators in southern Arizona have determined that a toxic combination of prescription drugs resulted in the death of rapper Lil Peep.More >
6-year-old YouTube star makes $11 million a year
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >
KKK one of several symbols scratched into cars at Phoenix apartment complex
Phoenix police are investigating after several cars were vandalized at a Valley apartment complex.More >
Google is hiring 10,000 people to clean up YouTube
Google is hiring 10,000 people to clean up YouTube
Google is going on a hiring spree to try to stamp out offensive videos and comments on YouTube.More >
Family raises reward for tips to solve Tempe murder
Tempe Police are renewing their call for tips related to an unsolved murder after the victim’s family was able to raise the reward for information that can lead to an arrest.More >
Slideshow: Safest Cities in America
WalletHub has released the results of a new study, which reveals the safest cities in America.More >
Mesa police release dramatic body camera video following Brailsford verdict
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >
Consumer Reports: Secret online shopping tricks
By now, we're all pretty aware that most consumers are doing their holiday shopping online. But how do you know know you're really getting the best online deal?More >
Former Phoenix police detective facing murder charges following death of 7-year-old daughter
A former Phoenix police detective and his wife are now facing murder charges. A grand jury just indicted Germayne and Lisa Cunningham in connection with the death of his 7-year-old daughter.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 8: Clean up on aisle 5, Mesa restaurant hit with 10 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Former Phoenix police detective facing murder charges
A former Phoenix police detective and his wife are now facing murder charges. (December 8, 2017)More >
Witness interview: Monique Portillio
The Mesa Police Department on Tuesday released a number of files in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Mesa La Qunita Inn in January. Monique Portillo was in the room with the victim, Daniel Shaver.More >
VIDEO: Dirty Dining report lists local restaurants with health code violations
Each week we bring you a list of restaurants dinged with health code violations.More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre Sanders
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre SandersMore >
VIDEO: Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Arizona
The search is on for an inmate who escaped. The Department of Corrections says Juan Nunley walked away from a work crew near Safford today. (December 6, 2017)More >