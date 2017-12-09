Family raises reward for tips to solve Tempe murder

Tempe police are renewing their call for tips related to an unsolved murder after the victim’s family was able to raise the reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

Corey Lynch was found shot Oct. 18, 2017, at the Broadway Park apartment complex near Broadway and Priest. The 38-year-old was lying in the parking lot unresponsive. Lynch was taken to the hospital where he later died.

As the family waits for a break in the case, a friend donated $4,000 to increase the Silent Witness reward to $5,000, Lynch’s sister, Billie Sartorius, didn’t reveal the name of the generous donor but says the family is hopeful the added incentive will encourage a tipster to come forward.

“[Corey] would give the shirt off his back to anybody at all that needed it,” says Sartorius. “He's the guy that took meals to homeless people. He's that guy.”

Sartorius says she can’t imagine why anybody would target her brother.

“I hope that it was somebody who didn’t know him, but that makes it difficult to catch them,” says Sartorius.

Sartorius says her brother was a devoted father who loved to spend time with family outdoors. She says the happy memories of Lynch keep her strong through her search for justice.

“Every time I look at something that's beautiful in this world, I’ll think of him,” says Sartorius. “I'll always have him with me.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave an anonymous tip on silentwitness.org.

