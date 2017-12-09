Phoenix restaurant broken into twice in one week

Employees of Guacamoles Fresh Mexican Grill say the restaurant was broken into twice in one week.

The restaurant is located near Central Ave. and McDowell Road.

The first incident happened on Nov. 30. Employees say they arrived the next morning to find three broken windows.

The second break-in happened a few days later on Monday, Dec. 4.

Employees say people forced themselves through the back door.

Employees aren’t sure if the two cases are related. However, the damage done cost them an estimated $1,500 to fix.

They hope someone recognizes the people in the surveillance videos and calls police.

Broken glass outside Guacmoles Fresh Mexican Grill by 1st St and McDowell. Employees say they’ve been broken into twice in a week. pic.twitter.com/PsPiL1QXE1 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) December 10, 2017

