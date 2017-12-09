Phoenix restaurant broken into twice in one week

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS5) (Source: 3TV/CBS5)
(Source: Surveillance video) (Source: Surveillance video)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Employees of Guacamoles Fresh Mexican Grill say the restaurant was broken into twice in one week.

The restaurant is located near Central Ave. and McDowell Road.

The first incident happened on Nov. 30. Employees say they arrived the next morning to find three broken windows.

The second break-in happened a few days later on Monday, Dec. 4.

Employees say people forced themselves through the back door.

Employees aren’t sure if the two cases are related. However, the damage done cost them an estimated $1,500 to fix. 

They hope someone recognizes the people in the surveillance videos and calls police. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.