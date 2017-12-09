Injured man pulled from wreckage after bad crash in Phoenix

A Phoenix police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Saturday as he helped pull a man from the wreckage of a serious accident.

The two-car crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Central and Northern avenues.

A sedan and an SUV crashed, resulting in the injuries of a man and woman.

The officer, who has only been on the force for about a year, helped firefighters pull the man out of the twisted metal of his smashed-up vehicle.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

