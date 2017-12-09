Chicken Tikki Masala recipe from The Dhaba

Chicken Tikki Masala recipe from The DhabaPosted: Updated:
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Chicken Thigh Meat - washed patted dry and cut into 1½-2 inch pieces
Marinade:
1 Cup Plain Yogurt (Dahi)
½ inch piece Fresh Ginger (Adrak) - grated into paste
4 cloves Fresh Garlic (Leh-sun) - grated into paste
1-2 tsp Red Chile Powder (Lal Mirchi) - amount to taste
2 tsp Garam Masala
1 tsp Coriander seed (Dhania) - roasted and ground into a powder
½ tsp Cumin Seed (Jeera) - roasted and ground into a powder
Juice of 1 Lemon (Nimbu Ras)
Kosher Salt (Namak) to taste
2 Tbs Ghee or oil
Masala (gravy):
4 Tbs Ghee or oil
5 Roma Tomatoes (Tamatar) - seeded and puréed
1 Cup Onion (Pyaz) - puréed
2 Tbs Tomato Paste
2 tsp Garam Masala
2 tsp Turmeric Powder (Haldi)
½ tsp Red Chile Powder (Lal Mirchi) - or to taste
5 Green Cardamom Pods (Choti Elaichi) - roasted and ground into powder
3 Whole Cloves (Laung) - roasted and ground into powder
4 cloves Fresh Garlic (Leh-sun) - grated into a paste
½ inch piece Fresh Ginger (Adrak) - grated into a paste
½ Cup Heavy Cream (Malai)
Kosher Salt (Namak) to taste
Preparation:
1. In a large non-metallic bowl, mix all of the marinade ingredients until thoroughly combined -Fold in chicken
pieces (make sure the chicken is well coated) - Cover and chill in refrigerator for a minimum 30 minutes (over
night for better results)
2. Preheat oven to 325°F
3. Transfer chicken and marinade into a oven safe baking dish and bake in the top third of the oven for 15-20
minutes (chicken should be cooked apx ¾ done)
4. Place a large skillet, kadahi, wok, or pan over medium heat - Add ghee - Once ghee is hot, add puréed onion
and sauté until liquid is reduced by half (about 2 minutes) - Add cardamom, cloves, tomato paste, ginger and
garlic paste and sauté for another 2 - 3 minutes - Add the lal mirchi, garam masala, and turmeric, sauté for 1 - 2
minutes - Add puréed tomatoes and bring to a simmer
5. Add cream and salt to taste - Return to a simmer
6. Add chicken and marinade - Return to a simmer and allow to cook for apx 10 minutes or until chicken is
cooked through
7. Serve hot along with Raita and Basmati Rice or Naan
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.