Chicken Tikki Masala recipe from The Dhaba

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Chicken Thigh Meat - washed patted dry and cut into 1½-2 inch pieces

Marinade:

1 Cup Plain Yogurt (Dahi)

½ inch piece Fresh Ginger (Adrak) - grated into paste

4 cloves Fresh Garlic (Leh-sun) - grated into paste

1-2 tsp Red Chile Powder (Lal Mirchi) - amount to taste

2 tsp Garam Masala

1 tsp Coriander seed (Dhania) - roasted and ground into a powder

½ tsp Cumin Seed (Jeera) - roasted and ground into a powder

Juice of 1 Lemon (Nimbu Ras)

Kosher Salt (Namak) to taste

2 Tbs Ghee or oil

Masala (gravy):

4 Tbs Ghee or oil

5 Roma Tomatoes (Tamatar) - seeded and puréed

1 Cup Onion (Pyaz) - puréed

2 Tbs Tomato Paste

2 tsp Garam Masala

2 tsp Turmeric Powder (Haldi)

½ tsp Red Chile Powder (Lal Mirchi) - or to taste

5 Green Cardamom Pods (Choti Elaichi) - roasted and ground into powder

3 Whole Cloves (Laung) - roasted and ground into powder

4 cloves Fresh Garlic (Leh-sun) - grated into a paste

½ inch piece Fresh Ginger (Adrak) - grated into a paste

½ Cup Heavy Cream (Malai)

Kosher Salt (Namak) to taste

Preparation:

1. In a large non-metallic bowl, mix all of the marinade ingredients until thoroughly combined -Fold in chicken

pieces (make sure the chicken is well coated) - Cover and chill in refrigerator for a minimum 30 minutes (over

night for better results)

2. Preheat oven to 325°F

3. Transfer chicken and marinade into a oven safe baking dish and bake in the top third of the oven for 15-20

minutes (chicken should be cooked apx ¾ done)

4. Place a large skillet, kadahi, wok, or pan over medium heat - Add ghee - Once ghee is hot, add puréed onion

and sauté until liquid is reduced by half (about 2 minutes) - Add cardamom, cloves, tomato paste, ginger and

garlic paste and sauté for another 2 - 3 minutes - Add the lal mirchi, garam masala, and turmeric, sauté for 1 - 2

minutes - Add puréed tomatoes and bring to a simmer

5. Add cream and salt to taste - Return to a simmer

6. Add chicken and marinade - Return to a simmer and allow to cook for apx 10 minutes or until chicken is

cooked through

7. Serve hot along with Raita and Basmati Rice or Naan

