6th Annual Phoenix Festival of the Arts this weekend

Phoenix celebrates its 6th Annual Festival of the Arts this weekend.

The free event runs Friday, Saturday and culminates on Sunday. Over 200 local artists will showcase jewelry, hand-crafts ceramics, paintings and many other local favorites.

Lauren Henschen with the Phoenix Festival of the Arts says she hopes people take advantage of the cooler temperatures to take in all the things the art festival has to offer.

"I'm hoping they take away a sense at how amazing the art community is here in Phoenix. It's a great way to shop for the holidays and also support artists and see them at the same time," added Henschen.

If you would like more information on the festival you can get it here: www.phoenixfestivalofthearts.org

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.