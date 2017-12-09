Chandler SRP employee heads to Puerto Rico to help restore power

A Chandler man is giving a helping hand to a place in desperate need for relief. Rick Hudson is one of eight SRP employees who has been tapped to be part of a group helping Puerto Rico restore their power.

Hudson leaves Sunday morning for 30 days and won't be home for the holidays for the first time since he and his wife married over 30 years ago.

"This will be the first Christmas that we've been apart," said Susan Hudson, Rick's wife. "We are just making sure we spend time as a family before he goes."

Hudson was approached by SRP about a week ago to help with a mission to distribute power to one of 7 regions in Puerto Rico. Rick is helping with the Carolina region.

Areas of Puerto Rico have been without power fully restored since Hurricane Maria hit the island over 2 months ago.

"I know I get cranky when I am just one hour without power I just can't even imagine having power out for 2 months," Susan said.

Rick will help with the Central Command Center in Puerto Rico. He will help deploy 3500 employees who have been working non-stop to help get residents back on their feet.

"Certainly if my family where in that situation someone would be willing to come do that for them," Rick said.

"Just the fact that he can take that knowledge that he's worked so hard to gain and use it to rebuild the power structure over there, I don't totally understand it, but I'm really glad that he does what he does," said Susan as she sat at her Chandler home surrounded by her four children and their spouses and grandchildren.

"We are so blessed," she added.

Rick Hudson and 7 other SRP employees will return on Jan. 7. At that time, another group of SRP employees will leave for the island to continue the restoration efforts.

It’s been over two months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico but many people there are still without power. To help, we’re sending eight SRP employees who are experts in directing power restoration. Photo courtesy of @Marketplace https://t.co/gyZUwWQWr2 pic.twitter.com/BoZFJo7HhD — Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) December 7, 2017

