Driver barricades himself in home after Glendale crash

Glendale police say a driver barricaded himself in a house after a crash near 63rd and Peoria avenues Friday night.

According to Glendale PD, when the suspect went through an intersection, it collided with two motorcycles traveling westbound on Peoria Avenue. Police say after the crash, the driver fled to a nearby house and barricaded himself inside.

The Glendale PD SWAT team was able to arrest the suspect without incident. The two motorcycle riders were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police suspect impairment to be a factor in this collision.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.