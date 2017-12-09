Phoenix PD: Suspect barricades himself in apartment, complex evacuated

A Phoenix apartment complex was evacuated after a suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment to escape police Friday night. According to Phoenix police, this began as a traffic stop.

Police say the driver ran into the apartment near 29th Street and Roeser Road and barricaded himself inside.

Witnesses told officers there were firearms inside the apartment and police evacuated the surrounding apartments until they were able to have the suspect contained.

Police were able to arrest the suspect without injury to him or the officer. Officers believe he ran from the traffic stop because he may have weapons or drugs in his vehicle.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.