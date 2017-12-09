'Operation Santa' program in Puerto Rico rerouted to Manhattan

Thousands of children are writing letters to Santa, and this year there's a special effort to get letters from Puerto Rico to the North Pole.

When Hurricane Maria hit three months ago, along with homes, it washed away the islands own "Operation Santa" program. So now all of those children's letters are being re-routed to Manhattan.

Operation Santa started 105 years ago.

Normally you would need to go to the post office to pick up a letter, but this year, for the first time you can do it on your phone or computer.

To donate, visit www.delivercheer.com.

