Dirty Dining Dec. 8: Clean up on aisle 5, Mesa restaurant hit with 10 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Pho Bamboo

1933 W. Main Street

Mesa

4 violations

Original Chop Shop Company

222 E. University Drive

Tempe

4 violations

The Living Room Wine Café and Lounge

2475 W. Queen Creek Rd

Chandler

4 violations

Chung King Spicy Hot Pot

1948 W. Broadway Road

Mesa

7 violations

Los Juniors Mexican Food

415 E. McKellips Road

Mesa

10 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

LuLu’s Taco Shop

610 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert

85234

Chang Lee Restaurant

13600 N. 99th Avenue

Sun City

85351

La Casa Blanca

24605 S. McQueen Road

Chandler

85249

The Gelato Spot

3164 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

85016

Java Grounds

8385 W. Deer Valley Road

Peoria

85382

MOD Pizza

7480 W. Bell Road

Glendale

85308

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.