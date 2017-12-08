Dirty Dining Dec. 8: Clean up on aisle 5, Mesa restaurant hit with 10 health code violations

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Pho Bamboo
1933 W. Main Street
Mesa

4 violations

Original Chop Shop Company
222 E. University Drive
Tempe

4 violations

The Living Room Wine Café and Lounge
2475 W. Queen Creek Rd
Chandler

4 violations

Chung King Spicy Hot Pot
1948 W. Broadway Road
Mesa

7 violations

Los Juniors Mexican Food
415 E. McKellips Road
Mesa

10 violations

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

LuLu’s Taco Shop
610 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert
85234

Chang Lee Restaurant
13600 N. 99th Avenue
Sun City
85351

La Casa Blanca
24605 S. McQueen Road
Chandler
85249

The Gelato Spot
3164 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
85016

Java Grounds
8385 W. Deer Valley Road
Peoria
85382

MOD Pizza
7480 W. Bell Road
Glendale
85308

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, December 7 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-07 19:00:14 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >