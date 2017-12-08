Former Phoenix police detective facing murder charges following death of 7-year-old daughter

A former Phoenix police detective and his wife are now facing murder charges.

A grand jury just indicted Germayne and Lisa Cunningham in connection with the death of his 7-year-old daughter.

Germayne had been with the Phoenix Police Department for 12 years until he resigned in September.

Back in February, Sanaa Cunningham was rushed to an urgent care center with trouble breathing and bruises, and scratches all over her body, according to police records.

The child later died.

Dad and step-mom reportedly told authorities that Sanaa had a history of mental and physical illness, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

They also said she would frequently injure herself.

But investigators with the Goodyear Police Department were not convinced.

Police records indicate that the child had been abused for a long time.

Sanaa had reportedly been zip-tied to a large water container in the garage and locked in a laundry room on a regular basis.

The child was often left on the patio for hours and had been spotted naked in a pile of trash, according to police.

The Cunninghams have not been taken into custody yet, but are expected to appear in court later this month, when a judge will determine whether they should be released on bond.

A GoFundMe page had been set up following the child's death to raise money for the family. More than $8,000 has been raised so far.

