Phoenix police arrest Christmas crooks who stole decorations

Tierra Spear, 23, arrested for stealing Christmas lawn decorations from homes in Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Soldevere, 28, arrested for stealing Christmas lawn decorations from homes in Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Soldevere, 28 (left) and Tierra Spear, 23 arrested for stealing Christmas lawn decorations from homes in Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police arrested two suspects in connection to stolen Christmas decorations in two north Phoenix neighborhoods.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, the robberies took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 from homes in two neighborhoods in the Cave Creek area.

[RELATED: Halloween decorations stolen from Tempe home]

According to court documents, detectives found the suspects on the Offer-Up app and made a deal to purchase the stolen items. The detectives were able to arrest the two suspects, identified as 28-year-old Mark Soldevere and 23-year-old Tierra Spear.

[RAW VIDEO: Phoenix police give briefing on arrests in connection to stolen Christmas decorations]

Both were booked on theft charges.

[RELATED: Truck full of Christmas decorations stolen from Scottsdale store]

The victims in these crimes were able to reclaim their stolen property from police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.