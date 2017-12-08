New valley fever test shortens diagnosis wait time

People with valley fever could soon start feeling better faster. A brand new way to test for the disease will be available to doctors next month.

Valley fever is a fungal infection, caused when spores living in the soil are inhaled. More than 6,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with valley fever last year, according to the CDC.

Karen Gable will be included in the 2017 statistics. "The Monday before Thanksgiving I actually had a really bad pain in my back," she said.

Gable's aches and pains were followed by a fever that just wouldn't break.

"I didn't feel the heavy chest yet, I just knew I had a fever and I was really really tired," said Gable. "Very fatigued. And nauseous."

She went to see a doctor and was diagnosed with pneumonia. But medicine didn't seem to help.

So she went back for a valley fever test.

A few days later, her results came back positive.

Some patients take weeks to get a diagnosis, depending on the type of test they're given.

"The most definitive old test was to try to grow the fungus on a petri dish. Literally that's technology that's 150 years old," said Dr. Paul Keim.

Keim is the co-inventor of a brand new test just approved by the FDA, that uses a sample of congestion material from the lungs to accurately diagnose valley fever.

The new test was developed in Flagstaff by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) and Northern Arizona University, and licensed out to DxNA LLC for clinical studies.

They say it will reduce the time it takes to diagnose from days to just 90 minutes.

"Valley fever is hard to diagnose and if you don't get diagnosed correctly, you don't get treated correctly," said Keim.

The new test will be available the first of the year.

