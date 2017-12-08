Police: Man and woman found dead inside Scottsdale apartment

Scottsdale police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment Friday afternoon.

According to Scottsdale PD, the bodies were found at the Cibola Apartment Complex near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads.

Police said an out-of-state family member called police asking to perform a welfare check on the residence when the bodies were found.

Police say the man and woman appear to be in their 20s or 30s.

No other information was immediately available.

We are currently investigating the discovery of two deceased individuals at the Cibola Apartment Complex located at 7333 E Chaparral. PIO is headed to the scene. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 8, 2017

