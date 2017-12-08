New dishes and lower food prices help keep Cardinals fans fueled up

Cheering on the Arizona Cardinals takes a lot of energy and there is no better way to fuel up and fire up the hometown crowd, than with a Larry Fitzgerald touchdown, topped off with a little spice from a Fire Dog.

"The Fire Dog is an all-beef hot dog with nacho cheese sauce, red jalapenos and flaming Cheetos," say chefs at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

It is just one of the new creations chefs at the stadium have cooked up this year, lots of it still centered on that sports fan favorite, the hot dog.

"Then we go to the Cardiac Cards Dog. It is a foot-long all beef hot dog, wrapped in a 7-ounce hamburger patty, then wrapped in maple peppered bacon; baked and then topped with roasted pepper, poblano cheese pico de gallo and cotija cheese," said stadium chefs.

If you prefer a plain old dog, that's still on the menu, with a new lower price, just $7 with a soda.

"It is $2 cheaper than last year; you can feed a family of four for under $30 this year," the chefs say.

There are also burgers, fries and chicken fingers. Since nothing is sweeter than a Cardinals win, there is also a sweet treat.

“Our Pump Fake is a dessert item that is a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It is breaded in Captain Crunch cereal, topped with fresh bananas, caramel sauce and crispy bacon,” the chefs explain proudly.

Those are just some of the combinations of flavor and fun, keeping fans fueled up to cheer on their Arizona Cardinals at the stadium this year.

