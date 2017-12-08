Your Life A to Z

Overnight Blueberry French Toast, Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares and Christmas Sangria

Posted:

Courtesy of: Lucia Schnitzer, Co-owner, Luci’s Healthy Marketplace

Overnight Blueberry French Toast
INGREDIENTS
•    12 slices day-old white bread, crusts removed
•    2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
•    1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
•    12 large eggs, lightly beaten
•    2 cups milk
•    1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
•    2 tbsp. Vanilla extract
SAUCE:
•    1 cup sugar
•    1 cup water
•    2 tablespoons cornstarch
•    1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
•    1 tablespoon butter
INSTRUCTIONS
1.    Cut bread into 1-in. cubes; place half in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Cut cream cheese into 1-in. cubes; place over bread. Top with blueberries and remaining bread cubes. 
2.    Whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and syrup in a large bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. 
3.    Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 25-30 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. 
4.    Combine the sugar, water and cornstarch until smooth in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 3 minutes. Stir in blueberries; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until berries burst, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Serve with French toast. Yield: 8 servings (1-3/4 cups sauce). 
 
Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares
Ingredients
•    4 crepes ( or puff pastry)
•    4 large eggs
•    8 slices prosciutto
•    Sundried tomatoes
•    coarse salt & pepper
 
Instructions
1.    Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2.    Place 4 crepes on a rimmed baking sheet. 
3.    Place 2 slices ham on each crepe and sundried tomatoes. Crack 1 egg into center of each; fold edges toward center. Season with salt and pepper. 
4.    Bake until egg white is set and yolk is still runny, 15-20 minutes. Top with chives.
Note: may need to use toothpicks to hold crepes together
 
Christmas Sangria
 
Ingredients:
•    2 bottles Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay (I used Soverain Chardonnay!)
•    3/4 cup sparkling apple cider
•    1/4 cup sugar
•    1/4 cup cranberries, halved
•    3/4 cup cranberries, whole
•    1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
•    3 rosemary sprigs
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir together with a large wooden spoon to help the sugar dissolve. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Serve chilled or over ice. 
 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV