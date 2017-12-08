Overnight Blueberry French Toast, Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares and Christmas Sangria

Courtesy of: Lucia Schnitzer, Co-owner, Luci’s Healthy Marketplace

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

INGREDIENTS

• 12 slices day-old white bread, crusts removed

• 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese

• 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

• 12 large eggs, lightly beaten

• 2 cups milk

• 1/3 cup maple syrup or honey

• 2 tbsp. Vanilla extract

SAUCE:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

• 1 tablespoon butter

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cut bread into 1-in. cubes; place half in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Cut cream cheese into 1-in. cubes; place over bread. Top with blueberries and remaining bread cubes.

2. Whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and syrup in a large bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

3. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 25-30 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.

4. Combine the sugar, water and cornstarch until smooth in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 3 minutes. Stir in blueberries; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until berries burst, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Serve with French toast. Yield: 8 servings (1-3/4 cups sauce).



Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares

Ingredients

• 4 crepes ( or puff pastry)

• 4 large eggs

• 8 slices prosciutto

• Sundried tomatoes

• coarse salt & pepper



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place 4 crepes on a rimmed baking sheet.

3. Place 2 slices ham on each crepe and sundried tomatoes. Crack 1 egg into center of each; fold edges toward center. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Bake until egg white is set and yolk is still runny, 15-20 minutes. Top with chives.

Note: may need to use toothpicks to hold crepes together



Christmas Sangria



Ingredients:

• 2 bottles Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay (I used Soverain Chardonnay!)

• 3/4 cup sparkling apple cider

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup cranberries, halved

• 3/4 cup cranberries, whole

• 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped

• 3 rosemary sprigs

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir together with a large wooden spoon to help the sugar dissolve. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Serve chilled or over ice.

