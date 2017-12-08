Overnight Blueberry French Toast, Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares and Christmas Sangria

Overnight Blueberry French Toast, Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares and Christmas SangriaPosted:
Courtesy of: Lucia Schnitzer, Co-owner, Luci’s Healthy Marketplace
Overnight Blueberry French Toast
INGREDIENTS
• 12 slices day-old white bread, crusts removed
• 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
• 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
• 12 large eggs, lightly beaten
• 2 cups milk
• 1/3 cup maple syrup or honey
• 2 tbsp. Vanilla extract
SAUCE:
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 cup water
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
• 1 tablespoon butter
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cut bread into 1-in. cubes; place half in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Cut cream cheese into 1-in. cubes; place over bread. Top with blueberries and remaining bread cubes.
2. Whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and syrup in a large bowl. Pour over bread mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
3. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 25-30 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
4. Combine the sugar, water and cornstarch until smooth in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 3 minutes. Stir in blueberries; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until berries burst, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter. Serve with French toast. Yield: 8 servings (1-3/4 cups sauce).
Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares
Ingredients
• 4 crepes ( or puff pastry)
• 4 large eggs
• 8 slices prosciutto
• Sundried tomatoes
• coarse salt & pepper
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Place 4 crepes on a rimmed baking sheet.
3. Place 2 slices ham on each crepe and sundried tomatoes. Crack 1 egg into center of each; fold edges toward center. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Bake until egg white is set and yolk is still runny, 15-20 minutes. Top with chives.
Note: may need to use toothpicks to hold crepes together
Christmas Sangria
Ingredients:
• 2 bottles Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay (I used Soverain Chardonnay!)
• 3/4 cup sparkling apple cider
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/4 cup cranberries, halved
• 3/4 cup cranberries, whole
• 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
• 3 rosemary sprigs
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir together with a large wooden spoon to help the sugar dissolve. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving. Serve chilled or over ice.
