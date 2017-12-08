Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Wednesday, December 6, 2017Posted:
Luci’s Healthy Marketplace - Overnight Blueberry French Toast, Prosciutto and Egg Crepe Squares and Christmas Sangria
For more information, visit www.lucishealthymarketplace.com or call (602)-773-1339.
Toys of the Tomorrow, Today
For more information, visit www.TheToyInsider.com.
Kyndra's Kitchen – Holiday Treats
For more information, visit www.kyndraclaire.com or find her on Instagram via @kyndraskitchen
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
For more information, visit www.desertveinandvascular.com or call 623-VIP-DVVI (847-3884).
Gasser Dental
Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.
The Joint Chiropractic
For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys – Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Foundation
For more information, call 602-977-1900 or visit LernerAndRowe.com, LernerAndRoweLawGroup.com or LernerAndRowGivesBack.com.
Cactus Flower- DIY Holiday Wreath
For more information, visit www.cactusflower.com or call 480-483-9200
Tried and Truer Beauty Must Haves
www.ChristinaDeloma.com or find her on Facebook - Twitter - Pinterest – Instagram
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com